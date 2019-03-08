Search

Warning to motorists as abnormal load travels through Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:59 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 26 March 2019

An abnormal load previously passing through Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: James Bass

An abnormal load previously passing through Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: James Bass

Motorists are being warned they could face delays as an abnormal load is transported between two coastal towns.

Suffolk Police has issued the warning to drivers ahead of a frame, weighing 44,000kg, being transported from Great Yarmouth to Lowestoft on Tuesday, March 26.

A police escort will join the abnormal load as they travel from Great Yarmouth at 10am – leaving Morton Peto Road in Great Yarmouth before heading to Commercial Road in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “Motorists are advised they may experience delays on Tuesday, March 26 at 10am as police escort the transportation of an abnormal load through the county.

“A frame weighing 44,000kg will be escorted from Coastground, Morton Peto Road, Gt Yarmouth to Commercial Road, Lowestoft.”

The frame is 5.85m wide, 4.95m high and 16.5m long.

The routes will be as follows: Edison Way – Gapton Hall Rd – A47 – A1117 – Millennium Way – Peto Way – Normanston Drive - Bridge Road – A1117 – A12 Tom Crisp Way – Horn Hill – Belverdere Road – Station Square – Local roads to site.

The police spokesman added: “Delays can be expected along these routes.”

