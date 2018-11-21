Search

Fitness club for disabled youngsters receives UK Power Networks grant

21 November, 2018 - 14:24
Daisy Mason, whose father Adam sourced a donation from his company UK Power Networks to help Able2B disabled boxing club buy new weights equipment. Photo: Able2B

Archant

A Norwich fitness club for disabled youngsters has lift-off to buy new specialist weights thanks to a donation from UK Power Networks.

The company provided Able2B, on Bessemer Road, with a much-needed £250 grant as part of its team sport award programme.

It donated the money through employee Adam Mason, whose seven-year-old daughter Daisy is a member of the club.

The money will go towards buying new training weights with adapted handles designed to suit users at the club’s new gym.

The Able2B classes were set up by retired professional boxer Jon Thaxton and orthopaedic surgeon Rachael Hutchinson.

She said: “We have around 45 disabled youngsters involved now and nobody else is doing anything like this in the whole of the UK as far as we are aware.

“The response has been amazing and our focus is always on what participants can do and can achieve.”

