Search

Advanced search

Abandoned kittens found in derelict caravan given new homes

PUBLISHED: 14:15 03 September 2019

The kittens, who were found abandoned in a derelict caravan by the Great River Ouse, have gone to new homes. Picture: Downham Market Adoption Centre

The kittens, who were found abandoned in a derelict caravan by the Great River Ouse, have gone to new homes. Picture: Downham Market Adoption Centre

Archant

Kittens that were left uncared for and covered in fleas have gone to new families.

The trio were snapped up by their new families after being fostered. Picture: Downham Market Adoption CentreThe trio were snapped up by their new families after being fostered. Picture: Downham Market Adoption Centre

They were only five-weeks-old when they were found dumped in a rundown caravan by the River Great Ouse in July.

Cat's protection Downham Market Adoption Centre and a fosterer cared for them until they were old enough to be adopted and get them used to living in a domestic setting.

You may also want to watch:

After returning to the centre, they were snapped up a week later by their new families.

The charity stressed the importance of its regular fundraising efforts.

Lindsay Tempest, Adoption Centre Manager, said: "Fundraising and events like our upcoming Barn Dance in Watlington are what allow us to look after cats like PK and the caravan kittens.

"Without donations we simply can't help cats."

A charity barn dance will be held at Watlington village hall on Saturday, September 14 at 7pm. Tickets can be bought at the centre on 01366 382311 or in person.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Kettle Chips sold to European food giant

Kettle Chips, made in Norwich. Pic: EDP

Students who don’t wear ‘correct’ uniform risk detention or being banned from lessons

How strictly does your child's school enforce its uniform policy? Picture: Getty Images

‘Ageism alive and well in Norfolk’ says man who can’t get a job because he’s 50

Stephen Davies, who is finding it hard to get a job, aged 50. Pic; Archant

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man left with fractured jaw after being headbutted at food festival

A man was assaulted at the Gunton Arms festival in Thorpe Market. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m just trying to earn a living’ - Burger van owner ‘threatened’ after parking in lay-by

Paul Lumley, 62, runs the burger van, Lumley's Snack Bar. Picture: Liz Rouse.

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Kettle Chips sold to European food giant

Kettle Chips, made in Norwich. Pic: EDP

Students who don’t wear ‘correct’ uniform risk detention or being banned from lessons

How strictly does your child's school enforce its uniform policy? Picture: Getty Images

Paula Lane on being killed off in Corrie to starring role in Kinky Boots

Coronation Street's Paula Lane stars in Kinky Boots as Lauren Credit: Helen Maybanks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists