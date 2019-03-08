Abandoned kittens found in derelict caravan given new homes

The kittens, who were found abandoned in a derelict caravan by the Great River Ouse, have gone to new homes. Picture: Downham Market Adoption Centre Archant

Kittens that were left uncared for and covered in fleas have gone to new families.

The trio were snapped up by their new families after being fostered. Picture: Downham Market Adoption Centre The trio were snapped up by their new families after being fostered. Picture: Downham Market Adoption Centre

They were only five-weeks-old when they were found dumped in a rundown caravan by the River Great Ouse in July.

Cat's protection Downham Market Adoption Centre and a fosterer cared for them until they were old enough to be adopted and get them used to living in a domestic setting.

After returning to the centre, they were snapped up a week later by their new families.

The charity stressed the importance of its regular fundraising efforts.

Lindsay Tempest, Adoption Centre Manager, said: "Fundraising and events like our upcoming Barn Dance in Watlington are what allow us to look after cats like PK and the caravan kittens.

"Without donations we simply can't help cats."

A charity barn dance will be held at Watlington village hall on Saturday, September 14 at 7pm. Tickets can be bought at the centre on 01366 382311 or in person.