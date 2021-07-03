Cancer all-clear for dog who was abandoned and left tied to a tree

Published: 6:00 AM July 3, 2021

Chris Abram with his rescue dog Forest, 11, at their home in Foulden. Forest is in remission from lymphoma cancer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

An abandoned dog that was found tied to a tree is now in remission from cancer after he was adopted.

Forest was found by a member of the public and was rescued by a dog warden before being taken to Dogs Trust Snetterton in 2019.

The Terrier cross was adopted by Chris and Di Abram, from Foulden in Thetford, in May the same year after the couple came across his story from this newspaper.

Forest pictured in 2019. - Credit: Archant

Mr Abram said Forest, now 11 years old, settled down well but that they discovered he had developed lymphoma a few months later.

Rescue dog Forest, 11, at his home in Foulden, who is in remission from lymphoma cancer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The 75-year-old said: "My wife noticed he had these lumps under his chin and we took him to our vets in Swaffham who prescribed steroids and said he might live three months.

"A neighbour suggested we try Vets1. They were brilliant they took samples from his lymph gland for analysis and suggested chemotherapy.

Chris Abram with his rescue dog Forest, 11, at their home in Foulden. Forest is in remission from lymphoma cancer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

You may also want to watch:

"The treatment took eight months and Forest did not suffer any ill effects."

The latest blood test has revealed he is "completely clear" from the cancer and the couple want to spread awareness about the condition to help other pet owners detect it at an early stage.

Mr Abram said owners may be apprehensive about chemotherapy and the costs of treatment but wanted to give them "hope" following Forest's recovery.

He said: "We were overjoyed to get that news.

Rescue dog Forest, 11, at his home in Foulden, who is in remission from lymphoma cancer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"A lot of dog owners are not familiar with lymphoma, you can just check under their chin.

"The lymphoma normally shows up by swelling of the lymph glands either side of the neck under the chin.

"The sooner treatment is started the better the outcome. Our experience of chemotherapy has been a good one.

"We check Forest every day, something it is easy for any owner to do."

Rescue dog Forest, 11, at his home in Foulden, who is in remission from lymphoma cancer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Abram said although they were happy that Forest is in remission it is still "early days", and has thanked Vets1 and vet Katherine for their work.

"Forest has changed from a dog with problems, which is understandable due to his history, to a very loving member of our family", he added.

"Hopefully this may save the lives of some dogs."