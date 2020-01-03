Updated
Abandoned car set on fire in field ten days after crash
PUBLISHED: 08:03 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 03 January 2020
Archant
A car that had been abandoned in the middle of a field in north Norfolk has been set on fire.
The car, which was abandoned in a field in Alby with Thwaite just off the A140, was found upside down and on fire at 11.53am on Thursday, January 2.
Norfolk Police have said the incident, which involves a car that had been in a crash on December 23, is being treated as arson.
A passerby spotted blue smoke billowing from the car and called the emergency services.
A fire crew from Aylsham attended the fire at 12.08pm wearing breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
They also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots before leaving the scene at 12.31pm.
Norfolk police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.