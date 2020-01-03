Abandoned car catches fire in field

A car that had been abandoned in the middle of a field in north Norfolk has caught on fire.

The car, which was abandoned in a field in Alby with Thwaite just off the A140, was found upside down and on fire at 11.53am on Thursday, January 2.

A passerby spotted blue smoke bellowing from the car and called the emergency services.

A fire crew from Aylsham attended the fire at 12.08pm wearing breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

They also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots before leaving the scene at 12.31pm.

The police also attended the incident.