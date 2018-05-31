Search

Abandoned van in ditch causing heavy delays to traffic on A47

PUBLISHED: 08:29 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 12 March 2020

Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight which runs between Great Yarmouth and Acle Picture: James Bass

Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight which runs between Great Yarmouth and Acle Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A van abandoned in a ditch is causing heavy delays to traffic on the A47 this morning.

At 5.37am, Thursday morning, police were called to Acle Straight, near the Runham roundabout in Great Yarmouth where a van had been discovered in a ditch.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said that no driver was found at a scene and that police were trying to trace them. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The incident, however, has led to a heavy build-up of traffic in the area while the vehicle is recovered.

For the latest travel news visit our live traffic map.

