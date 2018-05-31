Abandoned van in ditch causing heavy delays to traffic on A47

Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight which runs between Great Yarmouth and Acle

A van abandoned in a ditch is causing heavy delays to traffic on the A47 this morning.

At 5.37am, Thursday morning, police were called to Acle Straight, near the Runham roundabout in Great Yarmouth where a van had been discovered in a ditch.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said that no driver was found at a scene and that police were trying to trace them. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The incident, however, has led to a heavy build-up of traffic in the area while the vehicle is recovered.

