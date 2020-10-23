Search

Inquest opened into death of supermarket assistant, 28

PUBLISHED: 12:24 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 23 October 2020

Aaron Dawe died at a property on Church Street in October 2020. Picture: Google Maps

An inquest has opened into the death of a 28-year-old supermarket assistant.

Aaron Dawe died at an address in Church Street in Cromer on October 15.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Friday, October 23, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Dawe, had been employed as a supermarket assistant.

His cause of death was given as hanging.

The inquest has been adjourned for a further hearing at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Monday, January 4, 2021.

• If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple and Android.

