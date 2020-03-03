Search

Lane closed on A47 after lorry catches fire

PUBLISHED: 10:19 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 03 March 2020

A lorry's wheel caught fire on the A47 close to the junction with the A146 at Trowse. Picture: Google

Motorists are facing heavy delays on the A47 this morning after a lorry broke down close to a busy junction.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8.24am after one of the lorry's wheels caught alight close to the junction with the A146 at Trowse.

Fire appliances from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston attended the scene, but the fire was put out before they arrived.

The lorry is still on the road where it broke down, heading westbound on the A47 around 200m before the slip road towards Lowestoft.

One lane remains closed as recovery teams have struggled to reach the lorry due to traffic, but a mechanic is currently on the scene to take a look at the broken-down vehicle.

As a result, motorists are facing heavy delays as the traffic queues back to Postwick.

- For up-to-date traffic information, take a look at our live map.

