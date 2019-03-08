Emergency services dealing with two crashes on A47
PUBLISHED: 11:27 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 29 June 2019
Archant
Emergency services are dealing with two crashes on the A47.
Motorists are being warned to 'approach the area with care' as the road is partially blocked between Thorney and Wisbech.
Traffic is building at The Causeway eastbound from Crowland Road to the B1167.
Cambridgeshire Police is also reporting another collision on the A47 South Brink affecting traffic from Guyhirn to Wisbech.
