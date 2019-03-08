Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Emergency services dealing with two crashes on A47

PUBLISHED: 11:27 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 29 June 2019

Emergency services have been called to the A47. Picture: Fenland Police

Emergency services have been called to the A47. Picture: Fenland Police

Archant

Emergency services are dealing with two crashes on the A47.

You may also want to watch:

Motorists are being warned to 'approach the area with care' as the road is partially blocked between Thorney and Wisbech.

Traffic is building at The Causeway eastbound from Crowland Road to the B1167.

Cambridgeshire Police is also reporting another collision on the A47 South Brink affecting traffic from Guyhirn to Wisbech.

Most Read

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

‘Some were drowned, some were lying dead in the field’ - Farmer relives horror of dog attack which killed 33 sheep

33 sheep were left dead or dying after a prolonged attack by two mastiffs in a farm field near Attlebridge. Picture: Julie Dacre

‘I tried everything to help her’: Heartbroken puppy owner warns of deadly disease

Ten-week-old Lotti died after she contracted the disease. Picture: Contributed by Charlotte.

Norfolk pub to re-open after new owners found

The Green Dragon public house in Thetford. Pictures:SONYA BROWN

Two dogs kill 33 sheep in gruesome attack in farmer’s field

33 sheep were left dead or dying after a prolonged attack by two mastiffs in a farm field near Attlebridge. Pictured: The two dogs before they were chased off the field. Picture: Julie Dacre

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bus journey times to be slashed as £500,000 interchange is opened

An aerial view of the new bus interchange at Round House Way in Cringleford. Pic: Transport For Norwich

‘Some were drowned, some were lying dead in the field’ - Farmer relives horror of dog attack which killed 33 sheep

33 sheep were left dead or dying after a prolonged attack by two mastiffs in a farm field near Attlebridge. Picture: Julie Dacre

Norfolk pub to re-open after new owners found

The Green Dragon public house in Thetford. Pictures:SONYA BROWN

‘I’ve used design inspiration from all kinds of mushrooms’: The stories behind graduates’ exhibition pieces

Milly Symis, who is graduating from Norwich University of the Arts' fine art course. Her degree show piece is designed to represent the sights - and smells - in the aftermath of a children's birthday party. Picture: Denisa Ilie

Emergency services dealing with two crashes on A47

Emergency services have been called to the A47. Picture: Fenland Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists