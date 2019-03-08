Emergency services dealing with two crashes on A47

Emergency services have been called to the A47. Picture: Fenland Police Archant

Emergency services are dealing with two crashes on the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Motorists are being warned to 'approach the area with care' as the road is partially blocked between Thorney and Wisbech.

Traffic is building at The Causeway eastbound from Crowland Road to the B1167.

Cambridgeshire Police is also reporting another collision on the A47 South Brink affecting traffic from Guyhirn to Wisbech.