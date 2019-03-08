Lane closed on A47 after rush hour crash
PUBLISHED: 16:59 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 02 August 2019
Commuters are facing large delays on the A47 after a crash between two cars during rush hour.
The second lane of the dual carriageway is closed westbound between the A146, Loddon Road, to A140, Ipswich Road.
A BMW and Alfa Romeo were involved in the incident where it is believed one of the cars "shunted" into the other.
A police spokesman said: "Officers were called at 4.20pm to reports of a collision on the A47.
"It appears there has been a shunt and two vehicles were involved. The second lane is blocked and officers are working to recover the cars.
"It appears to be a damage only incident."
No-one is believed to have been injured.
