Lane closed on A47 after rush hour crash

There are delays and heavy traffic on the A47. Photo: @ThickthornRound @ThickthornRound

Commuters are facing large delays on the A47 after a crash between two cars during rush hour.

The second lane of the dual carriageway is closed westbound between the A146, Loddon Road, to A140, Ipswich Road.

A BMW and Alfa Romeo were involved in the incident where it is believed one of the cars "shunted" into the other.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called at 4.20pm to reports of a collision on the A47.

"It appears there has been a shunt and two vehicles were involved. The second lane is blocked and officers are working to recover the cars.

"It appears to be a damage only incident."

No-one is believed to have been injured.

