Stretch of A47 closed due to broken down lorry

Published: 8:01 AM March 22, 2021
A stretch of the A47 is closed this morning after a roundabout was blocked by a broken-down heavy goods vehicle.
Police have cordoned off the Elm Hall roundabout at Wisbech after an HGV broke down on it earlier this morning.
As a result, the King's Lynn bound carriageway of the road is closed to traffic, while officers away recovery of the broken down vehicle.
Traffic build-up in the area is heavy as a result and police have advised motorists to find alternative routes.
