Stretch of A47 closed due to broken down lorry

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 8:01 AM March 22, 2021   
Police have closed an A47 roundabout in Wisbech due to a broken down HGV

Police have closed an A47 roundabout in Wisbech due to a broken down HGV - Credit: KL Police

A stretch of the A47 is closed this morning after a roundabout was blocked by a broken-down heavy goods vehicle.

Police have cordoned off the Elm Hall roundabout at Wisbech after an HGV broke down on it earlier this morning.

As a result, the King's Lynn bound carriageway of the road is closed to traffic, while officers away recovery of the broken down vehicle.

Traffic build-up in the area is heavy as a result and police have advised motorists to find alternative routes.

For up-to-date travel news visit the EDP traffic map. 

