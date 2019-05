Delays after four car shunt on A47

Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A four car shunt caused delays on the A47 during this afternoon's rush hour.

Around 4.42pm, four cars collided on the roundabout with the A1122 where the road merges.

Police attended and had to shut the roundabout for around one hour.

The road was cleared by 6.20pm.