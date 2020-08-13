Search

Advanced search

Lorry blocks section of A47

PUBLISHED: 10:12 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 13 August 2020

Police are currently on scene on the A47 after a lorry blocked the road. Picture: James Bass

Police are currently on scene on the A47 after a lorry blocked the road. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Drivers are being urged to avoid a section of the A47 after the road become blocked.

You may also want to watch:

The road is currently closed at Little Fransham, between Dereham and Swaffham, following what Norfolk police has described as “a highway obstruction”.

A lorry is currently blocking the road.

This is a breaking news story and more details will follow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

‘That’s what I call a house price rise’: Buyer’s dream home goes up by £155,000 in a day

Sharon Bruchez, left, with her step daughter Chloe, photographed just before she began shielding. Pic: Sharon Bruchez

Villagers accused of throwing eggs and dog mess into neighbour’s garden

Darren and Rebecca Carter are accused of throwing eggs into a neighbour's garden Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runner’s fury as Norwich park is ‘trashed’

Some of the rubbish left in Eaton Park, Norwich, which was discovered by Claire Johnson on August 11, 2020. Picture: Claire Johnson

Warning as ‘space hopper-sized’ wasp’s nest found

A large wasp nest found in a barn in Surlingham. Picture: Ace Pest Control Ltd

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Runner’s fury as Norwich park is ‘trashed’

Some of the rubbish left in Eaton Park, Norwich, which was discovered by Claire Johnson on August 11, 2020. Picture: Claire Johnson

‘That’s what I call a house price rise’: Buyer’s dream home goes up by £155,000 in a day

Sharon Bruchez, left, with her step daughter Chloe, photographed just before she began shielding. Pic: Sharon Bruchez

A-level results 2020: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Students at Norwich School receive their A-Level results. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Lorry blocks section of A47

Police are currently on scene on the A47 after a lorry blocked the road. Picture: James Bass

Villagers accused of throwing eggs and dog mess into neighbour’s garden

Darren and Rebecca Carter are accused of throwing eggs into a neighbour's garden Picture: DENISE BRADLEY