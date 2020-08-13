Lorry blocks section of A47
PUBLISHED: 10:12 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 13 August 2020
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
Drivers are being urged to avoid a section of the A47 after the road become blocked.
You may also want to watch:
The road is currently closed at Little Fransham, between Dereham and Swaffham, following what Norfolk police has described as “a highway obstruction”.
A lorry is currently blocking the road.
This is a breaking news story and more details will follow.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.