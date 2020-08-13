Lorry blocks section of A47

Police are currently on scene on the A47 after a lorry blocked the road. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Drivers are being urged to avoid a section of the A47 after the road become blocked.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The road is currently closed at Little Fransham, between Dereham and Swaffham, following what Norfolk police has described as “a highway obstruction”.

A lorry is currently blocking the road.

This is a breaking news story and more details will follow.