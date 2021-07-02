Woman taken to hospital after A47 accident

Published: 1:47 PM July 2, 2021

A woman has been taken to hospital after an accident at a busy roundabout on the outskirts of King's Lynn.

The ambulance service were called to the A47 Pullover Roundabout just before 12.15pm on Friday.

A spokesman said: "An adult woman was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment."

The road was partially blocked with slow moving traffic being reported by the AA.

More to follow.