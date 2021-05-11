Published: 8:43 AM May 11, 2021

Part of the A47 remains partially blocked due to an earlier accident.

Emergency services were called to the incident which happened at around 6.30am on Tuesday, May 11, at the Lynn Road, westbound, and at the Middletons Pub in Middleton, near King's Lynn.

Traffic remains slow in the area.

Police officers from Norfolk Constabulary are on the scene.