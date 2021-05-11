News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 partially blocked due to accident

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 8:43 AM May 11, 2021   
A man has died in a car accident near North Walsham.

A47 is partially blocked due to accident - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Part of the A47 remains partially blocked due to an earlier accident.

Emergency services were called to the incident which happened at around 6.30am on Tuesday, May 11, at the Lynn Road, westbound, and at the Middletons Pub in Middleton, near King's Lynn.

Traffic remains slow in the area.

Police officers from Norfolk Constabulary are on the scene.

