Driver spotted on wrong side of road on A47
PUBLISHED: 14:37 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 01 October 2019
Archant
A lane on the A47 was obstructed after a driver was on the wrong side of the carriageway.
Police were called to the A47 at Postwick at 11.45am after reports of a highways obstruction.
You may also want to watch:
An eyewitnesses reported seeing three police cars at the scene.
A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to the A47 at Postwick at 11.45am to reports of a highways obstruction.
"[It was] somebody on the wrong side of the carriageway.
"Nobody was injured and the road was reopened at 12.20pm."