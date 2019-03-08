Driver spotted on wrong side of road on A47

A lane on the A47 was obstructed after a driver was on the wrong side of the carriageway.

Police were called to the A47 at Postwick at 11.45am after reports of a highways obstruction.

An eyewitnesses reported seeing three police cars at the scene.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to the A47 at Postwick at 11.45am to reports of a highways obstruction.

"[It was] somebody on the wrong side of the carriageway.

"Nobody was injured and the road was reopened at 12.20pm."