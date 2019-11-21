A47 collisions causing long delays for rush hour traffic

Two crashes on the A47 are causing disruption for morning commuters.

We are on scene dealing with a 2 vehicle RTC on the A47 west bound halfway between the A140 and the A146 - Lane 1 is currently closed - Recovery has been requested. #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) November 21, 2019

Two vehicles were involved in a collision between the A146 Trowse junction and the A140 Harford junction on the eastbound carriageway at around 6.45am on Thursday.

Norfolk Police said on Twitter that officers had been called to the incident. One lane of the road is closed and recovery has been requests for the vehicles involved, which have been moved on to the hard shoulder.

Meanwhile a crash involving a motorcyclist on the Norwich-bound carriageway of the A47 causing long delays west of the city.

Police were called to the single-vehicle collision near the junction with Blind Lane at Honingham at 6.25am. Ambulance crews were also called.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment, although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police remain on scene and there are long tailbacks.

There has also been a collision on the A146 near the Old Feathers pub in Framingham Pigot, involving two vehicles.

Police officers were called to the incident at 7.03am and the ambulance service was also called.

While both vehicles have been moved into a lay-by, the road is blocked as a large amount of debris has been strewn over it.

