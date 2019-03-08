Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Delays on A47 as tractor flips onto side after wheel falls off

PUBLISHED: 12:52 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 16 August 2019

A tractor flipped onto its side on the A47 near North Burlingham at midnight on Thursday. Picture: Joseph Norton

A tractor flipped onto its side on the A47 near North Burlingham at midnight on Thursday. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

Drivers are facing delays on the A47 as a tractor flipped onto its side after one of its wheels fell off.

The road is clear but drivers are facing delays. Picture: Joseph NortonThe road is clear but drivers are facing delays. Picture: Joseph Norton

The incident happened at around midnight on Thursday near North Burlingham.

Although the road is not blocked, queues are building around that area.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said crews from Highways England cleared the tractor off the road in the early hours of the morning.

Shards of glass are visible next to the red tractor which has lost its front left tyre.

No one is thought to have been seriously injured in the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Keep up to date with the latest travel news by following the live traffic map.

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Arrest made after man seen carrying firearm in town centre

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm at Seafield Caravan Park in Hemsby. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Teenage hacker who targeted ‘high profile’ Instagram accounts ordered to hand over £400,000

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City v Newcastle United - Press Conference RECAP

Norwich City defender Timm Klose missed the opening game at Liverpool with a hip problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Running column: Mark Armstrong is keeping the legs ticking over... and that’s just how he likes it

Mark Armstrong with his daugher, Lara, on a run in Gran Canaria. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists