Delays on A47 as tractor flips onto side after wheel falls off

A tractor flipped onto its side on the A47 near North Burlingham at midnight on Thursday. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

Drivers are facing delays on the A47 as a tractor flipped onto its side after one of its wheels fell off.

The road is clear but drivers are facing delays. Picture: Joseph Norton The road is clear but drivers are facing delays. Picture: Joseph Norton

The incident happened at around midnight on Thursday near North Burlingham.

Although the road is not blocked, queues are building around that area.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said crews from Highways England cleared the tractor off the road in the early hours of the morning.

Shards of glass are visible next to the red tractor which has lost its front left tyre.

No one is thought to have been seriously injured in the incident.

