Delays on A47 as tractor flips onto side after wheel falls off
PUBLISHED: 12:52 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 16 August 2019
Drivers are facing delays on the A47 as a tractor flipped onto its side after one of its wheels fell off.
The road is clear but drivers are facing delays. Picture: Joseph Norton
The incident happened at around midnight on Thursday near North Burlingham.
Although the road is not blocked, queues are building around that area.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said crews from Highways England cleared the tractor off the road in the early hours of the morning.
Shards of glass are visible next to the red tractor which has lost its front left tyre.
No one is thought to have been seriously injured in the incident.
