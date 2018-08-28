Person cut from car after A47 crash

Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

A person has been cut from a car after a two vehicle crash on the A47 at Necton.

Emergency services, including the ambulance and fire srvice, responded shortly after 6pm this evening to the collision.

Fire crews from Dereham and Swaffham attended, and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a casualty.

They remained to make the scene and vehicles safe.