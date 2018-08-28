Search

Person cut from car after A47 crash

PUBLISHED: 19:21 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:21 26 December 2018

Photo: Denise Bradley

Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

A person has been cut from a car after a two vehicle crash on the A47 at Necton.

Emergency services, including the ambulance and fire srvice, responded shortly after 6pm this evening to the collision.

Fire crews from Dereham and Swaffham attended, and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a casualty.

They remained to make the scene and vehicles safe.

