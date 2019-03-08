Video

'This is a complex investigation': A47 sinkhole repairs continuing

Teams from Anglian Water are continuing to excavate the sinkhole on the A47 at the junction between Station Square and Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Motorists are being urged to allow extra time for journeys as work to repair a carriageway continues following the discovery of a sinkhole.

Teams from Anglian Water are continuing to excavate the sinkhole on the A47 at the junction between Station Square and Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Teams from Anglian Water are continuing to excavate the sinkhole on the A47 at the junction between Station Square and Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

The emergency works are continuing at the A47 Station Square in Lowestoft, with a lane closure in place as work restricts the flow of traffic to one lane northbound and one lane southbound on the bascule bridge.

Temporary lights have been installed and four-way traffic control is in operation.

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

With traffic disruption having been reported across town, Anglian Water teams are continuing to excavate the hole and assess the damage.

And as it remains unclear when Anglian Water will complete the emergency works, they said that once the area had been excavated and the damage properly assessed then they would have a better estimation of how long the work will take.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "We apologise for any disruption this is causing.

"Our teams are continuing to excavate the hole in Lowestoft to assess the damage of our assets.

"Due to gas and electric mains within the hole this is a complex investigation which requires careful excavation.

"We are working 24/7 to do this as quickly as possible and once our teams can properly assess the damage we will have a better understanding of the situation and be able to give a better estimate of how long the repair will take."

The sinkhole opened up on the northbound carriageway of the A47 bascule bridge at the junction between Station Square and Commercial Road - close to Papa John's Pizza - on Monday morning.

Highways England closed the bridge on Monday, June 3 with major delays reported throughout Lowestoft after the problem with the road surface was highlighted about 11am.

Police provided traffic control at the junction where London Road South meets Belvedere Road, with traffic unable to turn right towards the bridge, as lengthy tailbacks were reported across town.

The bridge was partially reopened on Tuesday evening, however traffic delays have still been experienced by motorists in the area.

Business leaders in Lowestoft have stressed to shoppers that the town centre is still accessible.

A spokesman for Lowestoft Vision - the town's business improvement district (BID) - said: "The town centre is still open for business."