A47 lorry fuel leak partially closes Acle Straight

PUBLISHED: 08:17 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 27 October 2020

Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight between Great Yarmouth and Acle passing through Halvergate Marshes. Picture: James Bass

Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight between Great Yarmouth and Acle passing through Halvergate Marshes. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

Fuel leaked from a lorry has forced police to partially close the Acle Straight.

Rush hour traffic on the A47 between Acle and Great Yarmouth is being disrupted with tailbacks following the incident at about 7.20am on Tuesday.

A stalled lorry between the Halvergate turnoff and A149 Acle New Road (Runham Roundabout) initially saw both carriageways of the road closed.

Police said the Acle Straight will remain closed eastbound due to the broken down HGV.

In a tweet traffic officers said: “Unfortunately oil has been deposited onto the road surface so may be shut for some time.”

A fire crew from Great Yarmouth were called to the scene to help make the leaking oil on A47 safe. Firefighters used granules to absorb the oil.

• See more traffic information at the Traffic Map

