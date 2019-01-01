Search

Inquest into lorry crash victim's death adjourned again

PUBLISHED: 11:55 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 04 December 2019

The scene of the crash at the A47 at Scarning involving two lorries in which Mark Rodwell was killed. Picture: Ian Burt

The scene of the crash at the A47 at Scarning involving two lorries in which Mark Rodwell was killed. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

The inquest of a man killed in a crash on the A47 has been adjourned again.

Flowers placed next to the A47 at Scarning after a fatal crash involving two lorries. Picture: Ian BurtFlowers placed next to the A47 at Scarning after a fatal crash involving two lorries. Picture: Ian Burt

Mark Rodwell, 47, died on February 1, 2018, following a crash between two lorries between the A1075 and A1065 at Scarning, near Dereham.

Mr Rodwell, of West End Lane in New Rossington, Doncaster, worked as driver's mate and was a passenger in a lorry driven by Clive Storrs in the crash.

Storrs, from Doncaster, admitted causing the death of Mr Rodwell by careless driving and was given a suspended prison sentence at Norwich Crown Court in August.

The latest inquest review for Mr Rodwell was heard at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Wednesday, December 4.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the case was "not yet ready for inquest" and adjourned it for a further review on Friday, December 20, by when a date for the full inquest is hoped to have been fixed.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

