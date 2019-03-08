Tailbacks on A47 after coach breaks down

The A47 between Hockering and Honingham was blocked after a coach broke down. Picture: Google Google

A broken down coach on the A47 caused long tailbacks this morning.

The coach broke down on the eastbound carriageway between Hockering and Honingham (the junctions with the A1075 and A1074).

Highways England said motorists travelling through the area would experience delays of around 10 minutes.

The road has now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

Bus services using the road including the Excel service from Peterborough to Norwich and Konectbus 8 route from Toftwood to Norwich city centre have been affected.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.