A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

A crash near Honingham has closed the A47.

Emergency services were called at around 7.30am this morning (Monday, October 21) to reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a van to the west of Bawburgh on the A47 near Honingham.

Both directions of the A47 are closed and not expected to reopen for the next few hours.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said one person has suffered a critical or life-changing injury.

In a tweet Norfolk police said: "The A47 is currently blocked at Honingham due to a serious RTC. Please avoid the area, and ensure you leave sufficient room for emergency vehicles to get through."

