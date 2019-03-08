Search

Miles of delays following two incidents on A47

PUBLISHED: 19:31 25 October 2019

Emergency services attending what is believed to be an accident, on the A47 near Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant

Emergency services attending what is believed to be an accident, on the A47 near Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant

Archant

Drivers have faced miles of delays following two incidents on the A47.

Tailbacks started to form on the A47 near Norwich, due to what a broken down lorry near the Easton roundabout.

Queues built for miles in both directions.

The lorry was recovered at around 7pm, but traffic is still moving slowly in the aftermath.

An eyewitness said a second vehicle, a Peugeot, had also broken down near the Easton roundabout, and described smoke rising from the stationary car.

Konectbus said it was experiencing "major delays" to its route straight8 due to the incident, and urged passengers to check journey updates via its app.

Emergency services are currently on scene.

Motorists near Great Yarmouth also faced long delays, following what was believed to be an accident on the A47 near Acle.

One driver said mile long queues had formrf in both directions.

The fire brigade and police were on scene but traffic is returning to normal.

