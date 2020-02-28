Football fans warned of delays after A47 accident

A Vauxhall Corsa hit the central reservation when travelling east on the A47. Picture: Google Archant

Drivers are warned to expect delays on the A47 this afternoon after a car hit the central reservation.

Police were called to the scene on the A47 at North Tuddenham, between Dereham and Hockering, after debris was left in the road following the incident.

A white Vauxhall Corsa hit the central reservation while travelling east on the dual carriageway section.

Eastern Daily Press reporter Abigail Nicholson, who was travelling through the area, said that the car had come to rest in a field on the left-hand side of the road, and that traffic was down to one lane and moving slowly.

Police said that the Highways Agency had been called to recover the car, which is expected to be removed by around 5.30pm.

In the meantime, however, drivers are warned to expect tailbacks on the eastbound section heading towards Norwich.

Norwich City host Leicester City in the Premier League this evening, with thousands of football fans set to descend upon the city this evening to attend.

Those heading into the city are advised to prepare for a delayed journey if travelling along the A47.

Police were also called to the A11 this afternoon, after they received reports of a vehicle fire on the A11.

A fire crew was also called to the scene around a mile south of the Thickthorn Roundabout between the city and Wymondham.

The driver, who was travelling south, had managed to pull over onto the hard shoulder, but smoke from the engine was covering the road in both directions, bringing traffic to the standstill.

The vehicle was removed from the road at 3.55pm, though there may still be some delays in the area.

- For up-to-date traffic information, follow our live traffic map.