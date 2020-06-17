A47 reopens after police incident
PUBLISHED: 16:48 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 17 June 2020
Archant
Part of the A47 near Dereham has reopened after a police incident.
Norfolk police were called to the Mattishall Road bridge over the A47 at 2.50pm on Wednesday, June 17, after a member of the public rang in concerned for the safety of a person.
Police closed part of the A47 while officers attended the bridge.
When officers arrived, there was no cause for concern.
The A47 was reopened at 3.40pm.
