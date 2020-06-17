A47 reopens after police incident

Norfolk police were called to the Mattishall Road bridge over the A47 at 2.50pm on Wednesday, June 17, after a member of the public rang in concerned for the safety of a person.

Part of the A47 near Dereham has reopened after a police incident.

Norfolk police were called to the Mattishall Road bridge over the A47 at 2.50pm on Wednesday, June 17, after a member of the public rang in concerned for the safety of a person.

Police closed part of the A47 while officers attended the bridge.

When officers arrived, there was no cause for concern.

The A47 was reopened at 3.40pm.