A47 delays due to broken-down car

A broken-down car on the A47 is affecting eastbound traffic travelling towards the Thickthorn roundabout. Picture: Denise Bradley copyright: Archant 2014

A broken-down car on the A47 outside Norwich caused delays for morning commuters.

The car broke down on the A47 near the Watton Road. Photo: Google Street View The car broke down on the A47 near the Watton Road. Photo: Google Street View

Police were called to the scene near the B1108 Watton junction, near Cringleford, at 6.30am on Friday.

A Volvo had broken down on the Great Yarmouth-bound carriageway, positioned half in the outside lane and half on the hard shoulder.

The road was partially blocked following the incident.

The vehicle was recovered at 7.45am.

