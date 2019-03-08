Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

A47 delays due to broken-down car

PUBLISHED: 07:34 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 21 June 2019

A broken-down car on the A47 is affecting eastbound traffic travelling towards the Thickthorn roundabout. Picture: Denise Bradley

A broken-down car on the A47 is affecting eastbound traffic travelling towards the Thickthorn roundabout. Picture: Denise Bradley

copyright: Archant 2014

A broken-down car on the A47 outside Norwich caused delays for morning commuters.

The car broke down on the A47 near the Watton Road. Photo: Google Street ViewThe car broke down on the A47 near the Watton Road. Photo: Google Street View

Police were called to the scene near the B1108 Watton junction, near Cringleford, at 6.30am on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

A Volvo had broken down on the Great Yarmouth-bound carriageway, positioned half in the outside lane and half on the hard shoulder.

The road was partially blocked following the incident.

The vehicle was recovered at 7.45am.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

Running column: Sub 20-minute 5K took a lot out of Mark Armstrong - is he ready to go again?

Mark Armstrong out on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists