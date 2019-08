Five mile tailbacks after A47 crash

Police are dealing with a crash at Guyhirn. Photo: PA Wire PA Wire/Press Association Images

Traffic is queuing in long tailbacks after a crash on the A47 close to Wisbech.

The collision occurred at Guyhirn, where the A47 meets the A141.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: "Due to an accident at the roundabout at the A141 and A47 at Guyhirn there is long tailbacks of four to five miles.

"Please try to avoid the area."