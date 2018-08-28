Delays after car overturns on A47 slip road at Thickthorn

A car has overturned on the A47 near Norwich this morning.

The two-car crash happened at the Thickthorn Roundabout shortly before 7.55am.

Norfolk police said the incident occurred on the slip road onto the A47 from the roundabout.

While police said two cars were involved, a witness said they saw four vehicles at the scene.

The A47’s southbound carriageway is likely to be closed this morning due to the incident.

Police are on scene and an ambulance has been called to assist.

• Updates to follow

