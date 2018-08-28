Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Delays after car overturns on A47 slip road at Thickthorn

PUBLISHED: 08:18 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:28 08 January 2019

The two-car crash happened at the Thickthorn Roundabout shortly before 7.55am. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The two-car crash happened at the Thickthorn Roundabout shortly before 7.55am. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2016

A car has overturned on the A47 near Norwich this morning.

The two-car crash happened at the Thickthorn Roundabout shortly before 7.55am.

Norfolk police said the incident occurred on the slip road onto the A47 from the roundabout.

While police said two cars were involved, a witness said they saw four vehicles at the scene.

The A47’s southbound carriageway is likely to be closed this morning due to the incident.

Police are on scene and an ambulance has been called to assist.

Updates to follow

You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Most Read

16 of the best real ale pubs in Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

WIN a luxurious mini-break in North Cornwall

#includeImage($article, 225)

16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

5 things to do in Devon this weekend

#includeImage($article, 225)

Villages in Devon: 10 of the best places to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Large waves and strong winds forecast to hit region’s coastal communities

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Seawater floods over coastal walls at high tide in Norfolk village

The morning high tide at Walcott, Norfolk, on January 8, 2018. Picture: DAVID BALE

Police crack down on speeding on major road to Norwich

Police officers at Long Stratton have been conducting speed checks. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists