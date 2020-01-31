Delays as A47 partially blocked after accident

The A47 has been partially blocked after an accident. Picture: Google. Archant

Drivers faced heavy delays after an accident on the A47.

The westbound carriageway was partially blocked between the Thickthorn roundabout and the junction with the B1108 Watton Road, to the west of the city after an incident at around 6pm on Friday.

Drivers were warned to expect significant delays on the approach to the Thickthorn roundabout, and when trying to access the A47 from UEA or Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Traffic was moving freely once again by around 7.30pm.

