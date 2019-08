Two vehicle crash partially blocks A47

The A47 Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A47 this afternoon.

Officers were called to the incident at 3.53pm on Yarmouth Road, in Lowestoft.

No one is believed to have been injured in the collision.

Suffolk Police remain at the scene, with the road partially blocked and traffic slow.