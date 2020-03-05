Delays for drivers after A47 crash

The scene of a multi-car crash on the A47. Picture: Archant Archant

Drivers are experiencing heavy delays on the A47 this morning after a crash blocked a lane.

The accident happened on the single carriageway stretch of the busy road heading westbound between Honingham and Hockering, towards Dereham.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash - police and recovery vehicles are on scene to clear the road.

There are heavy delays in both directions with the westbound lane blocked, affecting drivers heading to work while also impacting bus services in the area.

Delays are likely to the 4 and 8 services from Konectbus, while First services are also expected to be affected.

Konectbus tweeted: "Due to an accident on the A47 at Sandy Lane/Church Lane junction there are long queues heading towards Dereham.

"Service 8 is likely to face some delays and may divert via Honingham and Mattishall to avoid queues. Thanks for your patience."

One driver, who is caught up in the traffic, said that drivers are facing "about 20 to 30 minutes" extra on their journeys.

More to follow.

