Delays on A47 following two vehicle collision
PUBLISHED: 08:46 18 February 2019
Archant
Drivers on the A47 are facing delays following an accident.
Acle Straight near Halvergate. Picture: Nick Butcher
Traffic is moving slowly on the Acle Straight between Acle and Great Yarmouth after a collision on the junction of Branch Road just after 7 am Monday morning (February 18).
Both carriage ways were blocked while police dealt with a crash involving two cars, reopening the road around 7.30 am.
Police said nobody was injured in the accident and that drivers had exchanged details.
