Delays on A47 following two vehicle collision

There are delays on the Acle Straight after one lane has been blocked off heading towards Acle following a crash. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire Archant

Drivers on the A47 are facing delays following an accident.

Acle Straight near Halvergate. Picture: Nick Butcher Acle Straight near Halvergate. Picture: Nick Butcher

Traffic is moving slowly on the Acle Straight between Acle and Great Yarmouth after a collision on the junction of Branch Road just after 7 am Monday morning (February 18).

Both carriage ways were blocked while police dealt with a crash involving two cars, reopening the road around 7.30 am.

Police said nobody was injured in the accident and that drivers had exchanged details.

