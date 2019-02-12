Delays on A47 following two vehicle collision

Search

PUBLISHED: 08:46 18 February 2019

There are delays on the Acle Straight after one lane has been blocked off heading towards Acle following a crash. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

There are delays on the Acle Straight after one lane has been blocked off heading towards Acle following a crash. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

Archant

Drivers on the A47 are facing delays following an accident.

Acle Straight near Halvergate. Picture: Nick ButcherAcle Straight near Halvergate. Picture: Nick Butcher

Traffic is moving slowly on the Acle Straight between Acle and Great Yarmouth after a collision on the junction of Branch Road just after 7 am Monday morning (February 18).

Both carriage ways were blocked while police dealt with a crash involving two cars, reopening the road around 7.30 am.

Police said nobody was injured in the accident and that drivers had exchanged details.

Stay up to date with roads via our live traffic map.

