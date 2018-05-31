Search

A47 shut in both directions after lorry and van crash

PUBLISHED: 13:42 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 18 December 2019

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the A47. Photo : Steve Adams

Motorists faced delays and diversions on the A47 after a crash between a lorry and a van.

The crash has happened near The Canary and Linnet pub, off the A47 in Little Fransham. Picture: ArchantThe crash has happened near The Canary and Linnet pub, off the A47 in Little Fransham. Picture: Archant

Police were called at 11.08am today to a crash near the Canary and Linnet Pub, in Little Fransham between Dereham and Swaffham.

The road was blocked in both directions from Station Road to Dunham Road and re-opened at about 2,30pm.

Emergency services attended but no-one is believed to have been trapped or suffered serious injuries.

An extensive clean-up operation was launched by the police and Highways England as diesel has spilled onto the road and damage had been caused to a lamp post.

Road users were advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time.

Diversion route details;

Eastbound - Exit the A47 at Swaffham Interchange.

At the A1065 junction turn right and follow the A1065 to Fakenham.

At the A148 roundabout take the second exit onto the A148.

Continue on the A148 to the next roundabout and take the third right onto the A1067.

Continue on the A1067 through Bintree, Bawdeswell, Morton, Attlebridge, Taversham and Drayton to A140 Ring Road in Norwich.

At the A140 roundabout take the third exit onto the A140.

At the next roundabout take the third exit onto the A1074 and rejoin the A47 at Longwater Interchange.

Westbound - Exit the A47 at Thickthorn Interchange and take first exit from the roundabout onto the A11.

Continue on A11 to Mundford Road roundabout at Thetford.

Take third exit from the roundabout and continue on A134 to the A1065 roundabout at Munford.

At the roundabout take the third exit and continue on the A1065 to rejoin the A47 at Swaffham Interchange.

Check the EDP live traffic map before you travel.

