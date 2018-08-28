Search

Transport firm given a pat on the back for opening canteen to children shaken up when their double decker bus collided with a lorry on the A47

PUBLISHED: 12:03 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:29 11 December 2018

The A47 was closed for a while between Guyhirn and Peterborough today (December 11) after a school was in collision with a lorry. No one was reported to have been injured. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

© Terry Harris

A transport firm has been praised for opening their canteen to school children and others involved in a collision on the A47 near Guyhirn today.

No one was injured when the school bus was involved in a collision with a lorry that closed the A47 between Guyhirn and Thorney for a while.

The collision happened near to Bretts Transport (whose vehicles were not involved in the incident) but staff were thanked for offering assistance to those forced to leave the double decker bus. The bus had been taking children to schools in Spalding.

One mum posted to social media: “Brett’s transport were amazing. They stopped the traffic and took all passengers to their canteen and gave them all a drink.”

She added: “I’ve just collected my daughter. No one is seriously hurt. Cuts and grazes.

“I gave the driver a huge hug, he’s so upset. His leg is sore.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 8.04am to reports of a road traffic collision in Thorney Road, Guyhirn involving a bus and a lorry.

“Police, fire and ambulance services attended but nobody was taken to hospital.

* In June two passengers on a double decker bus travelling between Peterborough and Wisbech were killed after a collision with an HGV at Thorney Toll.

The two victims, both men, died at the scene.

