Drivers suffer minor injuries in A47 collision

Little Fransham near Dereham (Image: Google Maps) Archant

The drivers of a car and a van suffered minor injuries in a road collision on the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the collision at Little Fransham at around 7.30am on Friday morning, which blocked the road for around an hour.

The collision involved a metallic blue Audi S3 and a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said; “Both drivers suffered minor injuries and the road was blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident and cleared by about 8.30am.

“Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has information concerning the driving manner of either vehicle or has relevant dash cam footage.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Luke Heffer at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101 or email Luke.Heffer@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.