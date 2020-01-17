Search

Advanced search

A47 closed due to police incident

PUBLISHED: 11:15 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 17 January 2020

Police are dealing with an incident on the A47 at its junction with the B1108. Picture: Google Maps

Police are dealing with an incident on the A47 at its junction with the B1108. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A section of the A47 has been closed.

Police are currently on the scene of a serious collision on the A47 at its junction with the B1108 at Colney and Little Melton.

Following the incident the King's Lynn bound section of the road has been closed. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Bus routes have also been affected by the road closure, including Konectbus services 4, 8, 510 and 511 which are subject to delays.

For the latest traffic information visit the EDP24 traffic map.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

‘People are just not eating out’ - village pub and restaurant to close

The Inn On The Green in New Buckenham is set to close at the end of March. Pictured: owners Julie Derges and David Francis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Man slashed in the face by knife attacker hiding in bushes

Nathan Murphy was slashed in the face during a knife attack on Lakenham tracks. Picture: Nathan Murphy

This pub has been named the best in Norfolk

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham has been named the best in Norfolk by The Good Pub Guide Picture: AWPRCO

Man suffers leg injuries in suspected stabbing at city park

Norfolk Police cordoned off an area on Bowers Avenue. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 closed due to police incident

Police are dealing with an incident on the A47 at its junction with the B1108. Picture: Google Maps

‘People are just not eating out’ - village pub and restaurant to close

The Inn On The Green in New Buckenham is set to close at the end of March. Pictured: owners Julie Derges and David Francis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Teenager stabbed while he sat in parked car

Norfolk Police cordoned off an area on Bowers Avenue. Picture: Archant

Man slashed in the face by knife attacker hiding in bushes

Nathan Murphy was slashed in the face during a knife attack on Lakenham tracks. Picture: Nathan Murphy

Norwich City youngster joins King’s Lynn Town on loan

Simon Power during a pre-season training session Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists