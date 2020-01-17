A47 closed due to police incident
17 January 2020
A section of the A47 has been closed.
Police are currently on the scene of a serious collision on the A47 at its junction with the B1108 at Colney and Little Melton.
Following the incident the King's Lynn bound section of the road has been closed. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
Bus routes have also been affected by the road closure, including Konectbus services 4, 8, 510 and 511 which are subject to delays.
