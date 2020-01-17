A47 closed due to police incident

Police are dealing with an incident on the A47 at its junction with the B1108. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A section of the A47 has been closed.

We are currently Dealing with an incident on the A47 at Junction with B1108 the Colney Little Melton Junctions. Road is currently CLOSED Kings Lynn Bound. Diversions will be in place shortly, please find an alternate route. #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 17, 2020

Police are currently on the scene of a serious collision on the A47 at its junction with the B1108 at Colney and Little Melton.

Following the incident the King's Lynn bound section of the road has been closed. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Bus routes have also been affected by the road closure, including Konectbus services 4, 8, 510 and 511 which are subject to delays.

