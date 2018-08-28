A47 closed in both directions after three vehicle crash involving ambulance

Breydon Bridge , Yarmouth. Photo: Nick Butcher EDP pics © 2007

Breydon Bridge on the A47 is closed in both directions after two cars and an ambulance crashed.

A black BMW five series, blue Fiat Punto and an ambulance were involved in the crash, police have said.

The BMW driver, A man in his 20s, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The driver of the Fiat Punto is female and also in her 20s.

More information as it comes.