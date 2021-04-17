A47 closed after crash as oil and debris cleared up
Published: 10:11 PM April 17, 2021
- Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010
A stretch of the A47 is currently closed after a crash which has resulted in oil spilling across the road.
The southbound carriageway is closed between the B1370 at Gorleston and the B1375 at Lowestoft.
Suffolk Police are on scene while highways contractors clear the oil and debris from the collision.
A diversion has been put in place via the A143 to Gillingham and then the A146 back to Lowestoft.
Motorists travelling the A47 between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft are advised to allow additional time for their journeys.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus