A47 closed after crash as oil and debris cleared up

Published: 10:11 PM April 17, 2021

The A47 southbound is closed between the B1370 at Gorleston and the B1375 at Lowestoft - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

A stretch of the A47 is currently closed after a crash which has resulted in oil spilling across the road.

The southbound carriageway is closed between the B1370 at Gorleston and the B1375 at Lowestoft.

Suffolk Police are on scene while highways contractors clear the oil and debris from the collision.

A diversion has been put in place via the A143 to Gillingham and then the A146 back to Lowestoft.

#A47 Southbound is closed between the #B1375 and the #Corton roundabout due to an earlier traffic Collison where an extensive clean up is required. #Lowestoft — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) April 17, 2021

Motorists travelling the A47 between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft are advised to allow additional time for their journeys.



