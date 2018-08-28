Search

A47 partially closed following crash

PUBLISHED: 12:59 09 January 2019

Part of the A47 is closed in Lowestoft following a collision. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Part of the A47 is closed in Lowestoft following a collision. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Archant

The A47 has been partially closed in by police after a car crashed into a set of traffic lights in Lowestoft.

Police were called at about 11.30am following reports of a collision on Yarmouth Road, just off the roundabout near Tesco in Gunton.

Officers discovered a vehicle had come off the road and hit a metal barrier and set of traffic lights. An ambulance was called as precaution but the occupants of the vehicle sustained no injuries.

In the meantime, police have closed the road as a temporary measure.

Highways England will be at the scene to repair the traffic lights and barrier.

