Part of A47 near King’s Lynn closed after crash

A man was taken to hospital after the crash Picture; Chris Bishop Archant

Part of the A47 has been closed after a collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor at West Bilney, near King’s Lynn, which happened just before 8am.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We were called to the A47 at West Bilney at around 7.55am today following reports of a collision. We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle, a BASICS (British Association for Immediate Care) car and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“Crews treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and care.”

Police say drivers should avoid the area and find alternative routes.

AA Roadwatch said: “Road closed due to accident on A47 both ways from The Drive to The Church.

“Traffic is coping well. The road is closed between King’s Lynn and Swaffham.”