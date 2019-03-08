Search

A47 partially blocked after crash

PUBLISHED: 22:37 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:37 23 July 2019

The A47 is partly blocked after a crash at Blofield. Picture: James Bass

The A47 is partly blocked after a crash at Blofield. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

One lane of the A47 is blocked following a crash this evening.

Police are warning drivers to approach the Blofield bypass heading towards Norwich with care as they deal with the collision.

Emergency services attended shortly before 9.30pm, including three fire crews from Carrow, Sprowston and Great Yarmouth.

They provided scene safety and assisted the police.

