A47 partially blocked after crash
PUBLISHED: 22:37 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:37 23 July 2019
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
One lane of the A47 is blocked following a crash this evening.
You may also want to watch:
Police are warning drivers to approach the Blofield bypass heading towards Norwich with care as they deal with the collision.
Emergency services attended shortly before 9.30pm, including three fire crews from Carrow, Sprowston and Great Yarmouth.
They provided scene safety and assisted the police.
Comments have been disabled on this article.