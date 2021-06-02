Seven fire crews spend night battling A47 building blaze

Published: 7:45 AM June 2, 2021

A derelict building was on fire overnight off the A47 Acle Straight. - Credit: Denise Bradley

More than 40 firefighters had a long night battling a blaze at a derelict building next to the A47.

Two crews each from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were joined by further appliances from Acle, Martham and Loddon.

They were called shortly before 1.30am to a derelict building fire on the Acle Straight.

Using an aerial ladder platform, firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to put out the fire, with help from a hydrant for extra water.

A thermal imaging camera was then used to check for any remaining hot spots.

In total they spent more than four hours putting out the fire, and the stop message was received at 5.39am.