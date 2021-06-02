News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Seven fire crews spend night battling A47 building blaze

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:45 AM June 2, 2021   
Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A derelict building was on fire overnight off the A47 Acle Straight. - Credit: Denise Bradley

More than 40 firefighters had a long night battling a blaze at a derelict building next to the A47.

Two crews each from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were joined by further appliances from Acle, Martham and Loddon.

They were called shortly before 1.30am to a derelict building fire on the Acle Straight.

Using an aerial ladder platform, firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to put out the fire, with help from a hydrant for extra water.

A thermal imaging camera was then used to check for any remaining hot spots.

You may also want to watch:

In total they spent more than four hours putting out the fire, and the stop message was received at 5.39am.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station
  2. 2 Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam
  3. 3 Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell
  1. 4 Lorry driver caught carrying 18 tonnes of unsecured concrete blocks
  2. 5 Boy threatened at knifepoint and woman hurt in two robberies in Poringland
  3. 6 Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m
  4. 7 Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale
  5. 8 Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR
  6. 9 King's Lynn Town footballer faces drug dealing charge
  7. 10 'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jamie Oliver has headed to the Norfolk Broads for a birthday getaway. 

Video

Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Janet and Peter Walker, 74 and 75,

Investigations

'One drug dealer died, another moved in': Couple fearful in their home

Joel Adams

person
Gail and Ray Westfield, 70 and 73, in front of their damaged bathroom after a car crashed into their North Walsham home.

Norfolk Police

Couple in shock after car crashes into newly-renovated bungalow

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Tailgating has been rated the most irritating driving habit by UK motorists. File picture of traffic

Norfolk Live

Slow-moving traffic building towards the coast on Bank Holiday Monday

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus