Seven fire crews spend night battling A47 building blaze
Published: 7:45 AM June 2, 2021
- Credit: Denise Bradley
More than 40 firefighters had a long night battling a blaze at a derelict building next to the A47.
Two crews each from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were joined by further appliances from Acle, Martham and Loddon.
They were called shortly before 1.30am to a derelict building fire on the Acle Straight.
Using an aerial ladder platform, firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to put out the fire, with help from a hydrant for extra water.
A thermal imaging camera was then used to check for any remaining hot spots.
You may also want to watch:
In total they spent more than four hours putting out the fire, and the stop message was received at 5.39am.
Most Read
- 1 Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station
- 2 Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam
- 3 Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell
- 4 Lorry driver caught carrying 18 tonnes of unsecured concrete blocks
- 5 Boy threatened at knifepoint and woman hurt in two robberies in Poringland
- 6 Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m
- 7 Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale
- 8 Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR
- 9 King's Lynn Town footballer faces drug dealing charge
- 10 'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus