News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Heavy traffic' on A47 after crash at roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:48 PM June 29, 2021   
A man has died in a car accident near North Walsham.

Police were called to an accident on the A47 near Brundall - Credit: Denise Bradley

An accident on the A47 caused "heavy traffic" this evening. 

Police were called to the A47 after an accident at the Cucumber Lane roundabout near Brundall. 

They arrived at the scene around 7.45pm. 

AA Roadwatch stated traffic was heavy as the road was partially blocked while emergency services cleared the road.

The road has now been fully cleared. 

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford.

Norfolk Live | Updated

People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich-based housebuilders Halsbury Homes has submitted the plans for land off Green Lane East, in

Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A man has died in a fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy. Picture: Ben Hardy

Norfolk Live | Updated

Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A man has died in a fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy

Man dies in Wymondham house fire

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus