'Heavy traffic' on A47 after crash at roundabout

Published: 9:48 PM June 29, 2021

Police were called to an accident on the A47 near Brundall - Credit: Denise Bradley

An accident on the A47 caused "heavy traffic" this evening.

Police were called to the A47 after an accident at the Cucumber Lane roundabout near Brundall.

They arrived at the scene around 7.45pm.

AA Roadwatch stated traffic was heavy as the road was partially blocked while emergency services cleared the road.

The road has now been fully cleared.