A47 partially blocked after accident
Published: 7:38 PM May 12, 2021
Traffic is queuing in both directions on the A47 after an accident during rush hour on Wednesday.
The road is partially blocked between Swaffham and Narborough after a crash near the Swaffham Road junction.
Emergency services have been called to the scene with traffic slowly passing in one lane.
The accident was first reported around 5.15pm according to AA Roadwatch, affecting those travelling between Swaffham and King's Lynn.
