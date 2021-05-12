News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Live

A47 partially blocked after accident

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:38 PM May 12, 2021   
An accident took place between Swaffham and Narborough on Wednesday, May 12

An accident took place on the A47 between Swaffham and Narborough on Wednesday, May 12 - Credit: Omar Pastrone

Traffic is queuing in both directions on the A47 after an accident during rush hour on Wednesday. 

The road is partially blocked between Swaffham and Narborough after a crash near the Swaffham Road junction. 

Emergency services have been called to the scene with traffic slowly passing in one lane.

The accident was first reported around 5.15pm according to AA Roadwatch, affecting those travelling between Swaffham and King's Lynn.

More to follow. 

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Lockdown Easing | Video

What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The lorry at the scene of the collision on Farrow Road in Norwich. Picture Luke Powell.

Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
People walking along Caister beach on the east coast of Norfolk. Picture: James Bass

Norfolk seaside village third most sought-after in UK

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
eagle

Environment News

Go-ahead for eagles to be reintroduced to Norfolk

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus