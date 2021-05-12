A47 partially blocked after accident

Live

Published: 7:38 PM May 12, 2021

An accident took place on the A47 between Swaffham and Narborough on Wednesday, May 12 - Credit: Omar Pastrone

Traffic is queuing in both directions on the A47 after an accident during rush hour on Wednesday.

The road is partially blocked between Swaffham and Narborough after a crash near the Swaffham Road junction.

Emergency services have been called to the scene with traffic slowly passing in one lane.

The accident was first reported around 5.15pm according to AA Roadwatch, affecting those travelling between Swaffham and King's Lynn.

More to follow.