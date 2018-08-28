One person left trapped after a crash on A17

One person was left trapped in their vehicle after a crash on the A17 at Walpole Cross Keys this afternoon, (December 12).

The collision happened on the round at around 2.30pm and involved a Mercedes Benz and a Lexus Saloon.

An ambulance was first on the scene, followed by Norfolk Police and fire crews.

A police spokesman said: “At 2.26pm today, Wednesday December 12, we received a report of a two car collision on the A17 King’s Lynn Road, Sutton Bridge. A Mercedes Benz and a Lexus Saloon were involved in the collision.

Fire and ambulance attended and occupants of both cars were transported to hospital, they received minor injuries.”

The A17 at Walpole Cross Keys was partially blocked.