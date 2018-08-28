Search

Advanced search

One person left trapped after a crash on A17

PUBLISHED: 16:20 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:27 12 December 2018

Picture: Denise Bradley

Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

One person was left trapped in their vehicle after a crash on the A17 at Walpole Cross Keys this afternoon, (December 12).

The collision happened on the round at around 2.30pm and involved a Mercedes Benz and a Lexus Saloon.

An ambulance was first on the scene, followed by Norfolk Police and fire crews.

A police spokesman said: “At 2.26pm today, Wednesday December 12, we received a report of a two car collision on the A17 King’s Lynn Road, Sutton Bridge. A Mercedes Benz and a Lexus Saloon were involved in the collision.

Fire and ambulance attended and occupants of both cars were transported to hospital, they received minor injuries.”

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 246 of 12/12/18

The A17 at Walpole Cross Keys was partially blocked.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Man detained after alert that closed primary school and saw police swarm on Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Dreadful, frustrating, appalling’ - campaigners call for better bus and rail links at north Norfolk station

Campaigners David Hurdle and James Thomson are calling for better bus and train links in north Norfolk. Picture: Archant

North Norfolk MP asks health secretary to meet people ‘let down’ by mental health trust

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb has asked the health secretary, Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, to meet with his constituents who “felt they have been let down” by the region’s mental health trust. Picture: Sonya Duncan/Simon Parker

Former wrestler Zak Bevis denies threatening to kill Wetherspoon staff

The Queen of Iceni pub. Photo: Steve Adams
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast