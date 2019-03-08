Road closed after serious crash between two cars and a lorry

A serious crash closes the A17 near Sutton Bridge Archant

The A17 near Sutton Bridge has been closed in both directions after a serious crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two cars and a lorry have crashed near Sutton Bridge, closing the A17 in both directions for some time.

Officers were called to the scene at around 11.05am on Friday morning to reports of a serious crash.

Two ambulances were at the scene, along with four fire engines and nine police cars, both from Lincolnshire and Norfolk Constabularies.

Eyewitnesses say an air ambulance was seen landing at the site.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police have confirmed they are assisting Lincolnshire police force with the incident.

An ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.11am with reports of a collision on the A17 in Spalding. We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and BASICs vehicle.

“One patient was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.”

• You can check our live traffic map before you travel here.