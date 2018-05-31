Search

Driver dead after crash with lorry

PUBLISHED: 10:05 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 31 December 2019

The driver of a red Ford Focus has died after a collision with a white DAF lorry. Picture: James Bass

A man has died after he was involved in a crash with a lorry.

A red Ford Focus and a white DAF lorry were involved in a collision on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, close to the junction of Market Lane, at around 7.20pm on Monday, December 30.

The driver of the Ford, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, while the driver of the lorry suffered leg injuries.

The road was closed by emergency services and reopened at 1.50am on Tuesday, December 31.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the incident.

Motorists with dash cams who were travelling in the area around the time are also urged to check footage for anything which could help with enquiries.

Witnesses should contact Sgt Peter Howlett at Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 406 of 30 December or email peter.howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

